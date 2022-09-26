Well Done LLC Has $3.13 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Well Done LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,554,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341,600 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,030,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,113,000 after buying an additional 1,530,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,317,000 after buying an additional 1,150,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $258,420,000. Finally, Nationwide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 931.0% during the 1st quarter. Nationwide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,996,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,943,000 after buying an additional 1,803,000 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $79.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.98. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $78.91 and a 52 week high of $107.46.

