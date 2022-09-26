iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $217.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.27 and a 200 day moving average of $241.91. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.97 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

