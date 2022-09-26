Well Done LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Well Done LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Well Done LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 2,459,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,263,000 after purchasing an additional 52,459 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 34.6% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 849,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,215,000 after acquiring an additional 218,318 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 837,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,539,000 after acquiring an additional 45,073 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 818,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,539,000 after acquiring an additional 70,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 783,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,073,000 after acquiring an additional 124,863 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITOT opened at $82.01 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $79.65 and a 1-year high of $108.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.10.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.