Well Done LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Well Done LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,181,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,768,000 after acquiring an additional 181,169 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 56,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $338.83 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $370.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.21. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $334.24 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

