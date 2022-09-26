Well Done LLC Purchases 65,176 Shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE)

Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Rating) by 1,131.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,176 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 1,801.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at about $482,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of BATS IGE opened at $34.49 on Monday. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $30.59 and a one year high of $38.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.17.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

