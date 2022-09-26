iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ) Shares Bought by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Well Done LLC owned about 1.39% of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF in the second quarter valued at $155,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $875,000. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 119,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000.

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF Price Performance

IEZ stock opened at $14.01 on Monday. iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $21.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.56.

About iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil Equipment & Services Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Equipment & Services Index (the Index).

