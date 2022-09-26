Well Done LLC Sells 372 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Well Done LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 90.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 27,912 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 278,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.2% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 93,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,132,000 after purchasing an additional 39,578 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $125.79 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.95. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $124.05 and a one year high of $154.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

