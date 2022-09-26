Well Done LLC Acquires New Position in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 35,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

MillerKnoll Stock Down 7.1 %

NASDAQ MLKN opened at $19.90 on Monday. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $42.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. MillerKnoll had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is currently -138.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of MillerKnoll from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

MillerKnoll Profile

(Get Rating)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.