iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthgate Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 34,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 5,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 22,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 46,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFA opened at $56.06 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.08 and a one year high of $82.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.34.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

