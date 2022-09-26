Equitable Trust Co. Has $3.11 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of RTX opened at $82.03 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.71 and its 200-day moving average is $94.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $121.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on RTX. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

