Fonterra Shareholders Fund (ASX:FSF) Announces Final Dividend of $0.11

Fonterra Shareholders Fund (ASX:FSF – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Monday, September 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share on Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th.
Fonterra Shareholders Fund Price Performance
About Fonterra Shareholders Fund
Fonterra Shareholders Fund is a unit trust. The fund is based in Auckland, New Zealand.
