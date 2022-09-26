Equitable Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 112,027 Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 112,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,917,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $65.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.60 and a 200-day moving average of $74.01. The firm has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.91. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $64.75 and a 12-month high of $88.22.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OTIS. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

