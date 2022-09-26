Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $265.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $331.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $281.18 and a 200-day moving average of $270.04. The company has a market capitalization of $192.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 over the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

