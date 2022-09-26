Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.

Australian REIT Income Fund stock opened at C$8.29 on Monday. Australian REIT Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$8.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.90. The stock has a market cap of C$5.55 million and a P/E ratio of 2.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.14.

Australian REIT Income Fund is an equity mutual fund launched by Harvest Portfolios Group Inc The fund is managed by Macquarie Private Portfolio Management. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The fund invests primarily in publically listed Australian real estate investment trusts and companies engaged in real estate industry in Australia.

