Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.
Australian REIT Income Fund Price Performance
Australian REIT Income Fund stock opened at C$8.29 on Monday. Australian REIT Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$8.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.90. The stock has a market cap of C$5.55 million and a P/E ratio of 2.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.14.
Australian REIT Income Fund Company Profile
