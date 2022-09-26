Equitable Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,022 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 80.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in CSX by 663.9% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth $40,000. 73.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $27.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $59.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.48. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.48 and a 1-year high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.42.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

