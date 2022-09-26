Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0075 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.

Secure Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of SES stock opened at C$5.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.09. Secure Energy Services has a one year low of C$4.25 and a one year high of C$7.58.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$355.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$320.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Secure Energy Services will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of analysts have commented on SES shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.50.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Rene Amirault purchased 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.64 per share, with a total value of C$54,727.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 445,873 shares in the company, valued at C$2,515,615.47.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

See Also

