Equitable Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,981 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $82.32 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.47 and a twelve month high of $178.50.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 26.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $206,118.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Qorvo news, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $122,730.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $206,118.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,909.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,075 shares of company stock valued at $597,468. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QRVO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.13.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

