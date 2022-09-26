Cromwell Property Group to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:CMW)

Cromwell Property Group (ASX:CMW – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, September 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.

Cromwell Property Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.86.

Get Cromwell Property Group alerts:

Cromwell Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Cromwell Property Group (ASX:CMW) is a diversified real estate investor and manager with operations on three continents and a global investor base. As at 30 June 2020, Cromwell had a market capitalisation of $2.4 billion, a direct property investment portfolio valued at $3.0 billion and total assets under management of $11.5 billion across Australia, New Zealand and Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for Cromwell Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cromwell Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.