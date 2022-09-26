American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 100.0% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 1,288.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEP. Evercore ISI raised their price target on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.43.

American Electric Power Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $97.74 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $105.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.