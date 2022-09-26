CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lowered its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $189,152,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $232,613,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $154,078,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in CF Industries by 1,669.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 916,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,893,000 after acquiring an additional 865,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $82,182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on CF shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.21.

CF Industries Stock Down 7.6 %

CF stock opened at $93.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.72 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.02.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by ($0.04). CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CF Industries news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $4,433,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,039,112.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,484 shares of company stock valued at $18,431,301 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

