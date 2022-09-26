Herold Advisors Inc. Sells 143 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Herold Advisors Inc. cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.4% of Herold Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $1,030,000. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in Chevron by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 3,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Chevron by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $1,193,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $2,713,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $144.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $99.65 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

