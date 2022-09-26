BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $610,000 Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 617.4% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.56.

Shares of APD stock opened at $237.07 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The firm has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.99 and a 200-day moving average of $244.77.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

