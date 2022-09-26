Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $476,000 Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,269,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,021,000 after buying an additional 83,697 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 800,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,984,000 after buying an additional 26,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on DUK. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.90.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $103.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The company has a market capitalization of $79.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,487,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $856,533 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

