The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 3.5% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $22,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

PG stock opened at $135.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.12. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $323.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.82%.

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,538. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,538. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

