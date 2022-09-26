Capital Advisors Inc. OK Purchases 10,728 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,728 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 2.0% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Chevron were worth $68,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 3,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,193,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,713,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

Chevron Trading Down 6.5 %

NYSE CVX opened at $144.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $284.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $99.65 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

