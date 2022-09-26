Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,181 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.0 %

VZ stock opened at $39.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.34. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.11 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.61.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

