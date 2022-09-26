Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,845 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 14.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after purchasing an additional 25,413 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 144,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 12.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 58,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $41.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $75.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.84 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.27 and its 200-day moving average is $48.38.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 387.63%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.