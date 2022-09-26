AAR (NYSE:AIR) PT Lowered to $52.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

AIR has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of AAR from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of AAR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AAR from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.00.

Get AAR alerts:

AAR Stock Performance

Shares of AIR stock opened at $35.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.21. AAR has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $52.83.

Insider Transactions at AAR

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $446.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.10 million. AAR had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AAR will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AAR news, Director David P. Storch sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $1,170,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 315,090 shares in the company, valued at $14,749,362.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAR

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in AAR in the first quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 75.4% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AAR

(Get Rating)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.