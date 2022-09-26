Empirical Asset Management LLC Has $256,000 Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Empirical Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,359 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,288,441 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,906,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,177 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,155,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $19,303,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836,966 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $2,290,723,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,523,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,363,917,000 after acquiring an additional 218,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,114,057 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,078,739,000 after acquiring an additional 351,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT stock opened at $100.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $176.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.47. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $98.81 and a 52 week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,592,322.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,592,322.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

