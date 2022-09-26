Camelot Portfolios LLC Cuts Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Camelot Portfolios LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Dollar General by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,849,000 after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth $720,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $912,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total value of $25,866,121.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,418,557.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total transaction of $10,781,983.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,175,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total value of $25,866,121.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,418,557.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,422 shares of company stock valued at $66,271,237 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DG stock opened at $241.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $54.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.09. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DG. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.85.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.