Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Price Target to $40.00

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.67.

NASDAQ NSSC opened at $28.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.35 and a 200-day moving average of $22.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 55.75 and a beta of 1.29. Napco Security Technologies has a 52-week low of $15.39 and a 52-week high of $31.30.

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 15.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,854,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,059,000 after acquiring an additional 925,876 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,789,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,851,000 after acquiring an additional 16,627 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,635,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,559,000 after acquiring an additional 837,472 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,230,000 after purchasing an additional 721,575 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,554,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,018,000 after purchasing an additional 28,906 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

