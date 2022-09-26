Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target Cut to $77.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spire from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Spire from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Spire from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spire currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.17.

Spire stock opened at $67.94 on Thursday. Spire has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $79.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.31.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Spire had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Spire will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SR. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,065,000 after buying an additional 572,381 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 625,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,824,000 after buying an additional 336,825 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,715,000 after buying an additional 308,550 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,600,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,882,000 after purchasing an additional 274,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 400,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,831,000 after purchasing an additional 164,375 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

