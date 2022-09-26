Wesbanco Bank Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,483 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $28,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell stock opened at $48.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $184.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.66. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $61.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.46 and a 200-day moving average of $53.91.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $103.08 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.70%. On average, analysts expect that Shell plc will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ING Group raised shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,134.13.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

