Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at Morgan Stanley

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EXC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.23.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $41.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.89. Exelon has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $50.71. The company has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. Analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelon

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after purchasing an additional 8,829 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,371,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Exelon by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Articles

