Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $368,000 Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Camelot Portfolios LLC cut its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,729,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 30,460.5% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 890,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 887,923 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 360.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,689,000 after purchasing an additional 843,348 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,472,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 53.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after acquiring an additional 320,588 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.46.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $343.27 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $352.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.40. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $193.89 and a one year high of $375.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.59.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $67.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.87 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 350.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.83%.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

