Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Nucor by 253.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after buying an additional 49,365 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Nucor by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 289,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,071,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Nucor by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 16,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,624,000. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,804. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NUE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.78.

NUE stock opened at $105.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.67. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $88.50 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.39.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 31.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.14%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

