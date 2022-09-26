Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target Lowered to $94.00 at Morgan Stanley

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ES. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.00.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $86.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.35. The company has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $77.07 and a 1 year high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $456,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at $6,558,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eversource Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 605.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.