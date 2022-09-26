Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $1.70 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $7,475,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $479,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Prologis by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLD opened at $108.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.91. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.46 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The company has a market capitalization of $80.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.20%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Prologis from $134.00 to $133.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.31.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

