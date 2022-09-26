Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 718 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Welltower by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 11,985 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,127,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,620 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,618,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,368,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,041 shares during the period. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:WELL opened at $66.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.33. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.97 and a 52-week high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 274.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WELL. Capital One Financial began coverage on Welltower in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Welltower from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.07.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

