Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 3,237 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,237 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $3,938,246,000. Snider Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297,496 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Bank of America by 3,474.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332,721 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $395,481,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,369,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,041 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAC opened at $31.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $254.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $50.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.72.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.58.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

