Wesbanco Bank Inc. Grows Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,345 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Devon Energy by 274.4% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in Devon Energy by 202.8% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

DVN opened at $57.69 on Monday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $32.26 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.34.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.75%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 9.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on DVN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

