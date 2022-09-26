Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 44.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MPW. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $12.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Medical Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $24.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1,580.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,797,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,516 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $26,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 140.8% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 15,742 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $1,508,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 10.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,045,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,318,000 after acquiring an additional 548,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

