Field & Main Bank Acquires 2,482 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Field & Main Bank grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $536,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 390,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,916,000 after purchasing an additional 251,339 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 147,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,302,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 481,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK opened at $86.78 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.50 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.02.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.