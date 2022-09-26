Howard Financial Services LTD. Acquires 472 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BX. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York increased its stake in Blackstone by 1.7% in the first quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in Blackstone by 4.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone by 0.4% in the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 25,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Price Performance

BX stock opened at $82.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.17.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,612,829.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,423 shares of company stock valued at $9,660,717. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.