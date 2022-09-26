Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 1,364 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 220,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,806,000 after buying an additional 37,026 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $507,000. Third Point LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,310,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,431,000 after purchasing an additional 335,607 shares during the period. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DD stock opened at $50.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.94. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.86 and a 1 year high of $85.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 36.26%.

DD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.73.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

