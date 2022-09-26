Howard Financial Services LTD. Makes New Investment in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,097 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $324.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $334.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $274.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.65.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE PXD opened at $206.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.46. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $164.33 and a one year high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.38 and its 200-day moving average is $242.47.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.75 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $8.57 per share. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.64%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 18.19%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

