Howard Financial Services LTD. Sells 19,000 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Howard Financial Services LTD. cut its position in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 30.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,034,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,553,000 after buying an additional 239,736 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $1,409,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 13.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,561,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,529,000 after purchasing an additional 554,378 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,094,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,280,000 after purchasing an additional 11,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at $3,441,000. 34.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRK opened at $15.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.32. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.91.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $946.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.80 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 63.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 175.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRK. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Comstock Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

In other Comstock Resources news, Director Jim L. Turner purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $917,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 265,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,874,863.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Morris E. Foster bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $145,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 152,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,887.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim L. Turner bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $917,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 265,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,874,863.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 150,800 shares of company stock worth $2,719,648. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

