Howard Financial Services LTD. Acquires 470 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,090.1% during the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 22,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,803,000 after buying an additional 20,680 shares in the last quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 18,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $859,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $153.01 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $152.64 and a 52 week high of $193.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.72.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

