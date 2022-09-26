Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Position Lifted by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Planet Labs PBC were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PL opened at $5.47 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.32. Planet Labs PBC has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $12.15.

PL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.17.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

