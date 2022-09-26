Howard Financial Services LTD. Sells 872 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Howard Financial Services LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,035.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,021,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,197 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,465,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,090,000 after purchasing an additional 623,231 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,748.1% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 631,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,545,000 after purchasing an additional 597,603 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 559.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 578,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,072,000 after purchasing an additional 490,922 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHE opened at $23.02 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $32.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average of $25.75.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

